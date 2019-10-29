UK Labour leader Corbyn says condition for early election support has been met

LONDON: British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told his top team of policy advisers on Tuesday (Oct 29) the party's condition for supporting a new election had been met and "we will now launch the most ambitious and radical" election campaign.

"I have consistently said that we are ready for an election and our support is subject to a no deal Brexit being off the table," he told his so-called shadow cabinet, according to his office.

"We have now heard from the EU that the extension of Article 50 to 31st January has been confirmed, so for the next three months, our condition of taking no deal off the table has now been met. We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen."

As the European Union finalises a third delay to the divorce that was originally supposed to take place on Mar 29, the United Kingdom, its parliament and its voters remain divided on how or indeed if to go ahead with Brexit.



UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had promised to deliver Brexit on Oct 31, has repeatedly demanded an election to end what he casts as a nightmare paralysis that is sapping public trust by preventing any Brexit outcome at all.

Johnson's Conservatives are ahead of Labour by an average of about 10 percentage points in polls this month, though pollsters underestimated the support for Brexit in 2016 and admit that the models they use are wilting beside the Brexit furnace.

When Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, bet on a snap election in 2017, she lost her slender majority - a failure that ultimately prevented her from ratifying her Brexit deal and so sank her political career.

In the Jun 23, 2016 referendum, 17.4 million voters, or 51.9 percent, backed leaving the EU while 16.1 million, or 48.1 percent, voted to remain.