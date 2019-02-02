Brisbane airport evacuated due to 'emergency situation'

BRISBANE: Brisbane International Airport has been evacuated due to an "emergency situation", Queensland police said on Saturday (Feb 2).

Trains have been stopped as well, police said.

"The Australian Federal Police are in attendance in conjunction with Queensland Police," police said.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the airport which has been contained by specialist police, tweeted police.

"The Australian Federal Police is managing the security matter and we hope to get back to normal operations as soon as possible," Brisbane Airport said in a tweet.



A traveller, Sherryn Hollioake, said her flight was delayed because of an incident.

"We heard it and could see a lot of people running and screaming in the departure area," she tweeted.

Responding to queries from Channel NewsAsia, Ms Hollioake said she saw "people running and screaming".



"We couldn't see what they were running from but they were all fleeing in the same direction. Everyone from inside has now been shuffled down to gate 87 with what looks like federal police guarding our area," she said.

"We have been told nothing other than that our flight will be delayed and that the airport is in lock down. I feel safe," Ms Hollioake added.

