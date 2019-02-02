Brisbane airport evacuated due to 'emergency situation'; man arrested

BRISBANE: A man has been arrested after Brisbane International Airport was evacuated due to an "emergency situation", Queensland police said on Saturday (Feb 2).

Trains were stopped as well, police said, adding that members of the public are advised to avoid the airport which has been contained by specialist police.

"Police are currently conducting clearance searches of the International Terminal. No reported injuries to any members of the public or police," Queensland Police said in a tweet.

It added in a later tweet that there is "no evidence to suggest the incident at the International Airport is terrorism related".

"It is a domestic violence related situation," Queensland police said.

Police added that as of 10.15pm (8.15pm Singapore time), aircraft and trains remain stopped and only police remain on-scene.

Traveller Nick Sherrard said on Twitter that a man had taken out a knife while he was checking in.

All a bit dramatic at Brisbane airport earlier. Man took out a knife in departures just as we checked in.



"The Australian Federal Police is managing the security matter and we hope to get back to normal operations as soon as possible," Brisbane Airport said in a tweet earlier.



A traveller, Sherryn Hollioake, said her flight was delayed because of an incident.

"We heard it and could see a lot of people running and screaming in the departure area," she tweeted.

Responding to queries from Channel NewsAsia, Ms Hollioake said she saw "people running and screaming".



"We couldn't see what they were running from but they were all fleeing in the same direction. Everyone from inside has now been shuffled down to gate 87 with what looks like federal police guarding our area," she said.

"We have been told nothing other than that our flight will be delayed and that the airport is in lock down. I feel safe," Ms Hollioake added.

