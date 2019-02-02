Man arrested after 'emergency situation' at Brisbane Airport
BRISBANE: A man was arrested after triggering an evacuation of Brisbane airport's international terminal on Saturday evening (Feb 2).
The terminal reopened at 10.48pm after it was evacuated earlier due to an "emergency situation".
Queensland Police described the situation as "domestic violence related" and confirmed in a tweet that there is "no evidence to suggest the incident at the International Airport is terrorism related".
Police also said in a tweet that there were "no reported injuries to any members of the public or police".
Members of the public were earlier advised to avoid the airport, which was contained by specialist police.
Police also conducted clearance searches of the International Terminal before giving the all clear.
"A LOT OF PEOPLE RUNNING AND SCREAMING"
While police have not released details about the incident, traveller Nick Sherrard said on Twitter that a man had taken out a knife while he was checking in.
Another traveller, Sherryn Hollioake, said her flight was delayed because of an incident.
Responding to queries from Channel NewsAsia, Ms Hollioake said she saw "people running and screaming".
"We couldn't see what they were running from but they were all fleeing in the same direction. Everyone from inside has now been shuffled down to gate 87 with what looks like federal police guarding our area," she said.
"We have been told nothing other than that our flight will be delayed and that the airport is in lock down. I feel safe," Ms Hollioake added.
Video posted by Twitter user Eli showed travellers brisk walking in the same direction, while a woman was heard asking "What's happening" in a hysterical voice.