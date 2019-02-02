Man arrested after 'emergency situation' at Brisbane Airport

BRISBANE: A man was arrested after triggering an evacuation of Brisbane airport's international terminal on Saturday evening (Feb 2).

The terminal reopened at 10.48pm after it was evacuated earlier due to an "emergency situation".

We have been given the all clear by Police to reopen the terminal. Operational staff will return first, followed by passengers. It will take some time to get operations back to normal. There will be flight impacts. We appreciate your patience. — Brisbane Airport ✈️ (@BrisbaneAirport) February 2, 2019

Queensland Police described the situation as "domestic violence related" and confirmed in a tweet that there is "no evidence to suggest the incident at the International Airport is terrorism related".



Police also said in a tweet that there were "no reported injuries to any members of the public or police".

Members of the public were earlier advised to avoid the airport, which was contained by specialist police.



Police also conducted clearance searches of the International Terminal before giving the all clear.

"A LOT OF PEOPLE RUNNING AND SCREAMING"

While police have not released details about the incident, traveller Nick Sherrard said on Twitter that a man had taken out a knife while he was checking in.

All a bit dramatic at Brisbane airport earlier. Man took out a knife in departures just as we checked in.



Now outside getting eaten alive by mosquitoes... — Nick Sherrard (@NickSherrard) February 2, 2019

Another traveller, Sherryn Hollioake, said her flight was delayed because of an incident.



Responding to queries from Channel NewsAsia, Ms Hollioake said she saw "people running and screaming".



Our 10.30pm flight has been delayed because of the incident. We were already inside at food court. We heard it and could see a lot of people running and screaming in the departure area. #brisbaneairport — Sherryn Hollioake (@sherryn74) February 2, 2019

"We couldn't see what they were running from but they were all fleeing in the same direction. Everyone from inside has now been shuffled down to gate 87 with what looks like federal police guarding our area," she said.

"We have been told nothing other than that our flight will be delayed and that the airport is in lock down. I feel safe," Ms Hollioake added.



Video posted by Twitter user Eli showed travellers brisk walking in the same direction, while a woman was heard asking "What's happening" in a hysterical voice.

@BrisbaneAirport reports of a man with a knife and a bomb threat? 😓 #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/WzieQTCOeR — Eli (@Eli10835932) February 2, 2019





Passengers being dropped down the road due to shut down #Brisbaneairport pic.twitter.com/EymRyF1m6F — Eric Hossinger (@erichossinger) February 2, 2019



