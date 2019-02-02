Man arrested after 'emergency situation' at Brisbane Airport

BRISBANE: A man armed with a knife was arrested after triggering an evacuation of Brisbane airport's international terminal on Saturday evening (Feb 2).

The terminal reopened at 10.48pm (8.48pm Singapore time) after it was evacuated earlier due to an "emergency situation".

The terminal reopened at 10.48pm (8.48pm Singapore time) after being given the all clear by police.

Queensland Police described the situation as "domestic violence related" and confirmed in a tweet that there is "no evidence to suggest the incident at the International Airport is terrorism related".



Police also said in a tweet that there were "no reported injuries to any members of the public or police".

Members of the public were earlier advised to avoid the airport, which was contained by specialist police.



Police also conducted clearance searches of the International Terminal before giving the all clear.

"A LOT OF PEOPLE RUNNING AND SCREAMING"

According to local media, an eyewitness saw an older man holding a small knife as the incident unfolded.

It was also reported that the man walked into the airport holding a metal box with exposed wiring.

Traveller Nick Sherrard said on Twitter that a man had taken out a knife while he was checking in.

All a bit dramatic at Brisbane airport earlier. Man took out a knife in departures just as we checked in.



Traveller Nick Sherrard said on Twitter that a man had taken out a knife while he was checking in.

Speaking to the media on Saturday night, Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming said authorities initially "had concerns" that an explosive device may have been involved.

"It turned out that is not the case," he said. "The presentation of the device and his demeanour gave us cause for concern."

He said that the man had approached a woman who was known to him, and spoke to her, as well as another woman.

"It (was) at this point that circumstances deteriorated," Detective Fleming said.

"During that period, we will allege he was in possession of a knife, and subsequently when police were involved we became aware of a device."



Detective Fleming also said he understands Australian Federal Police "took custody of a knife".



Traveller Sherryn Hollioake said her flight was delayed because of the incident.



Responding to queries from Channel NewsAsia, Ms Hollioake said she saw "people running and screaming".



Traveller Sherryn Hollioake said her flight was delayed because of the incident.

"We couldn't see what they were running from but they were all fleeing in the same direction. Everyone from inside has now been shuffled down to gate 87 with what looks like federal police guarding our area," she said.

"We have been told nothing other than that our flight will be delayed and that the airport is in lockdown. I feel safe," Ms Hollioake added.



Video posted by Twitter user Eli showed travellers brisk walking in the same direction, while a woman was heard asking "What's happening" in a hysterical voice.

Video posted by Twitter user Eli showed travellers brisk walking in the same direction, while a woman was heard asking "What's happening" in a hysterical voice.





Passengers being dropped down the road due to shut down #Brisbaneairport pic.twitter.com/EymRyF1m6F — Eric Hossinger (@erichossinger) February 2, 2019



