Singaporean woman deported from Australia for overstaying, found guilty of engaging in sex work

BRISBANE: A Singaporean woman was deported from Australia for overstaying her student visa, said the Australian Border Force (ABF) on Friday (Mar 19).

"(She) had been found guilty on state charges of engaging in prostitution, knowingly participating in the provision of prostitution by another," said the authorities in a statement.

The woman, who was based in Brisbane, had also allegedly been facilitating illegal prostitution, which is also a breach of COVID-19 public health directions in Australia, said ABF.



The authorities said she was on a student visa and became an "unlawful non-citizen" when it expired.

She was detained on Feb 25 and deported from Australia on Mar 11.

ABF Assistant Commissioner Tim Fitzgerald said "the removal of the woman indicated how seriously the ABF was taking the alleged facilitation of illegal sex work".

“We work very closely with our partners, including the Australian Federal Police and Queensland Police, to combat the myriad of issues associated with this sort of crime type,” said Assistant Commissioner Fitzgerald.

“When illegal prostitution is facilitated, other serious issues are often present. In addition, all non-citizens in Australia are required to hold a valid visa for their stay,” he added.