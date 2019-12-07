Bristol-Myers, bluebird therapy for multiple myeloma succeeds in mid-stage trial
REUTERS: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and bluebird bio Inc said on Friday their experimental therapy for a type of multiple myeloma met the main goal in a mid-stage study.
The study evaluated the efficacy and safety of the therapy, Ide-cel, in patients who had received three prior treatments for multiple myeloma, a cancer of the white blood cells, the companies said.
