Bristol-Myers, bluebird therapy for multiple myeloma succeeds in mid-stage trial

REUTERS: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and bluebird bio Inc said on Friday their experimental therapy for a type of multiple myeloma met the main goal in a mid-stage study.

The study evaluated the efficacy and safety of the therapy, Ide-cel, in patients who had received three prior treatments for multiple myeloma, a cancer of the white blood cells, the companies said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)