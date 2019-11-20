Bristol-Myers misses main goal of late-stage skin cancer trial

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Wednesday its late-stage trial testing a combination of its cancer drugs missed a main goal of preventing skin cancer from recurring in a certain group of patients.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of global biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb is pictured on the blouse of an employee in Le Passage, near Agen, France March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The company said the trial testing its drugs Opdivo and Yervoy, against Opdivo alone, will continue unchanged as per recommendation of data monitoring committee, assessing the treatment in another group of patients.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

