Bristol-Myers misses main goal of late-stage skin cancer trial

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Wednesday its late-stage trial testing a combination of its cancer drugs missed a main goal of preventing skin cancer from recurring in a certain group of patients.

REUTERS: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Wednesday its late-stage trial testing a combination of its cancer drugs missed a main goal of preventing skin cancer from recurring in a certain group of patients.

The company said the trial testing its drugs Opdivo and Yervoy, against Opdivo alone, will continue unchanged as per recommendation of data monitoring committee, assessing the treatment in another group of patients.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)