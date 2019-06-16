Britain 'almost certain' Iran was behind tanker attacks: Hunt

LONDON: Foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday (Jun 16) Britain is "almost certain" Iran was behind attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, adding that London did not believe anyone else could have done it.

On Saturday, Iran summoned the British ambassador to Tehran after London blamed it for the attacks, the semi-official Students News Agency ISNA reported.

Asked whether Iran was behind the attacks on the tankers, Hunt told the BBC's Andrew Marr show: "We have done our own intelligence assessment and the phrase we used is almost certain ... We don't believe anyone else could have done this.

"We are urging all sides to de-escalate."

