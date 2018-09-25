Britain and EU must reach Brexit breakthrough in coming weeks - Germany's BDI

There must be a breakthrough on getting a Brexit deal in the coming weeks to ensure a transition period that would give firms legal certainty until the end of 2020, Germany's BDI industry association said on Tuesday.

"Even this amount of time will hardly suffice to negotiate a free trade agreement as the United Kingdom envisages," BDI President Dieter Kempf said.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Michelle Martin)