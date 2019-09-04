Britain has not yet presented any Brexit solutions, Ireland says

DUBLIN: Britain has not yet presented any solutions to solve the Brexit impasse, Ireland's foreign minister said on Wednesday (Sep 4) after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament substantial progress was being made in the negotiations.

"This process cannot move forward unless and until the British government comes forward with actual proposals that make sense so we can interrogate them," Simon Coveney told reporters.

"The British government does need to hear this message very clearly both privately and publicly that this is a problem that's real, that's complex and needs a solution, and at the moment they haven't come forward with any solutions."

