Britain is seeking legally binding changes to Irish backstop - minister

LONDON: Britain's top government lawyer is seeking legally binding changes to the Irish border backstop and the Brexit negotiations are at a critical stage, Communities Secretary James Brokenshire said on Monday.

"The attorney general continues with his work to ensure we get legally-binding changes to ensure that we are not locked in the backstop," Brokenshire said.

"That is fundamentally what this issue is about - ensuring that we are not trapped in this backstop arrangement which has caused so much concern, so much anxiety amongst my colleagues and MPs across the House," he said.

"The negotiations are at a critical and sensitive point. People just need to have this little bit of patience to see how this now comes forward."

