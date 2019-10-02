Britain will leave EU by Oct 31 'come what may': Johnson

MANCHESTER: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday (Oct 2) urged the EU to compromise as he prepared to submit a new Brexit plan but warned Britain was ready to leave without a deal on Oct 31, "come what may".

Johnson said an alternative to a "compromise for both sides" - which included no customs checks "at or near" the Northern Irish border - was for Britain to leave without a deal, "an outcome for which we are ready".

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Sunday, Johnson vowed to stay on as Britain's prime minister even if he fails to secure a deal to leave the European Union, saying only his Conservative government can deliver Brexit on Oct 31 no matter what.



But there are hurdles to clear, not least of which is what Johnson calls "the surrender act" - the law parliament passed to force the prime minister to request a Brexit delay if he has not secured a deal with Brussels by an Oct 17-18 EU summit.

Johnson declined to explain how he plans to circumvent that law and deliver on his Brexit promise, deepening uncertainty Britain's biggest trade and foreign policy shift for more than 40 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"People can feel that this country is approaching an important moment of choice and we have to get on and we have to deliver Brexit on Oct the 31st ... I'm going to get on and do it," he told BBC television.

Asked if he would resign to avoid having to ask for a delay, Johnson said: "No, I have undertaken to lead the party and my country at a difficult time and I am going to continue to do that. I believe it is my responsibility."