Britain lifts advisory against flying to Egypt's Sharm el Sheikh resort

CAIRO: The British government has removed its advisory against flying to Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh resort, the British embassy in Cairo said in a statement on Tuesday (Oct 22).

"This announcement follows our aviation security experts’ close cooperation with their Egyptian counterparts. We will work closely with airlines who wish to resume flights," British Ambassador to Egypt Geoffrey Adams said in the statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The British government has advised against all but essential travel by air to and from the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh since a Russian passenger jet was bombed in 2015, killing all 224 people on board shortly after takeoff.

The attack, which was claimed by Islamic state, prompted Russia to halt all flights to Egypt for several years and a number of countries to cease flights to Sharm el Sheikh.

Egypt's civil aviation ministry welcomed the decision.

"It is an indicator of the trustful relationship (between the two countries)," it said in a statement.

Advertisement