Britain mourns victims of Grenfell fire tragedy

LONDON: Signs, shirts, scarves: the community around Grenfell Tower, the west London block ravaged by fire, united around shared symbols Wednesday night as they began 24 hours of poignant commemorations for the tragedy that killed 71 people a year ago.

On a closed street outside a new community-led drop-in centre near the burnt-out building, residents unveiled banners and t-shirts emblazoned with slogans demanding justice over Britain's deadliest domestic fire since World War II.

Nearly every attendee wore a green scarf - the adopted colour of the tragedy - while the tower block itself will be illuminated in green on Thursday, along with Prime Minister Theresa May's Downing Street office.

May told parliament on Wednesday that the "unimaginable tragedy remains at the forefront of our minds".

For the local community, they have had little choice over a traumatic and frustrating past 12 months.

"I thought time would've healed us but time hasn't done anything," said Chris Imafidon, 50, who knew six different families bereaved by the blaze through a local education charity he works for.

"This is reviving the memories of that night, because we're all out on the street again - I see the same faces," he added, surveying the scores of other locals who turned out for the open-air remembrance, one of several taking place on the eve of anniversary.

Attendees held a meal of Mediterranean food - dubbed an iftar for the area's Muslim residents breaking their fasts during Ramadan - ahead of commemorating the moment the fire started.

The crowd cheered wildly when a London Underground train driver passing on tracks above the event stopped his train, sounded his horn and emerged from his cabin to unfurl a small green flag in support of the community.

'WALL OF TRUTH'

The blaze broke out because of a faulty fridge in the kitchen of a fourth-floor flat in the 24-storey tower, with the first calls to emergency services at 12.54am.

The community plan to carry 72 white roses - one for each of the people who perished, along with one for a stillborn baby - to place at the so-called "wall of truth", near the tower.

Then there will be 72 seconds of silence at 12.54am in honour of the victims.

"I saw everything from the start of that night and I couldn't sleep for three weeks," said Farhiya Abdi, 42, a mother-of-two who was among the first to arrive at the tower from her nearby home as the fire spread.

"When I closed my eyes I would hear the screaming for help, see the children's faces at the window again. I saw people jump to their death."

The commemorations will continue on Thursday with church services, special prayers at a local mosque, wreath-laying and the unveiling of a community mosaic.

A silent walk will also be held - similar to the ones that take place on the 14th every month - while banners in memory of the victims have been unfurled over the top four floors of the tower.

AUTHORITIES CRITICISED

Constantine Gras, an artist-in-residence at the public housing complex surrounding Grenfell, said both children and adults have been remembering lost friends and neighbours through art.

"They want to do it and it's quite a powerful experience," he said as he put up a large drawing done by local children at the evening event.

Relatives of those who died have recently provided heart-rending testimony about their loved ones' final moments at the beginning of a public inquiry into the fire, reminding Britons of the shocking scale of the tragedy.

Stephanie Seddon, 24, a health outreach worker who has been on the ground since the start, said "lots of people are showing signs and symptoms of PTSD," referring to post-traumatic stress disorder.

"We're here to support the community," she added, milling around with local people.

Despite the support, residents argue the wealthy borough's authorities have neglected the less affluent northern section that is home to Grenfell and surrounding public housing.

They also accuse it of cost-cutting on the refurbishment, which included the installation of cladding blamed for the fire, and bungling its overall response.

The fire service has also come under the spotlight over its advice at the time for residents to stay put, which was only lifted two hours after the blaze began.

Kerry O'Hara, a survivor from the sixth floor, told AFP: "I was glad that I didn't follow that advice and I just hate to think what would've happened if I'd stayed put."