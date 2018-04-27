Britain's Prince William and Kate name baby son Louis Arthur Charles

LONDON: Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate have named their baby son Louis Arthur Charles, Kensington Palace announced on Friday (Apr 27).

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles," said a palace statement.

The baby was born on Monday at St Mary's Hospital in west London where his two older siblings, George and Charlotte, were also born.



The child, who is now fifth in line to the throne, weighed 3.8kg.



