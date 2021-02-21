Britain reports 10,406 new COVID-19 cases, first vaccine doses pass 17 million

LONDON: Britain on Saturday (Feb 20) reported 10,406 new COVID-19 cases, government statistics showed, and a total of 17.2 million people have now received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

There were 445 more deaths recorded within 28 days of positive coronavirus test.

