Britain reports 10,406 new COVID-19 cases, first vaccine doses pass 17 million
LONDON: Britain on Saturday (Feb 20) reported 10,406 new COVID-19 cases, government statistics showed, and a total of 17.2 million people have now received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
There were 445 more deaths recorded within 28 days of positive coronavirus test.
