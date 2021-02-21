Britain reports 10,406 new COVID-19 cases, first vaccine doses pass 17 million

World

Britain reports 10,406 new COVID-19 cases, first vaccine doses pass 17 million

COVID-19 vaccinations in London
FILE PHOTO: A health worker prepares an injection with a dose of Astra Zeneca coronavirus vaccine, at a vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Bookmark

LONDON: Britain on Saturday (Feb 20) reported 10,406 new COVID-19 cases, government statistics showed, and a total of 17.2 million people have now received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

There were 445 more deaths recorded within 28 days of positive coronavirus test.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark