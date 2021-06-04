Britain reports 6,238 new COVID-19 cases, highest since March

Britain reports 6,238 new COVID-19 cases, highest since March

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccination at Newmarket Racecourse
FILE PHOTO: A dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is prepared in a vaccination centre at Newmarket Racecourse, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Newmarket, Britain March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON: Britain reported 6,238 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (Jun 4), the highest number since late March and up from 5,274 on Thursday, government data showed.

There were 11 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, down from 18 on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

