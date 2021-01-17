Britain reports third-highest daily COVID-19 death toll

LONDON: Britain reported its third-highest daily death toll from the novel coronavirus on Saturday (Jan 16), but the number of new infections dropped to its lowest level this year.

The number of people recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test rose by 1,295 to 88,590.

Some 41,346 people tested positive, down from 55,761 on Friday and the lowest daily total since Dec 27.



