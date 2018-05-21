Britain's argument is with Russian government, not people - May's spokesman

Prime Minister Theresa May has been clear that Britain's argument is with the Russian government and not with its people, her spokesman said on Monday after Moscow accused London of mistreating Russian businesses.

"The prime minister has been absolutely clear that our argument is not with the Russian people, our dispute is with the Russian government," he told reporters.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alistair Smout)