Britain's BBC announces further 70 job cuts in news

LONDON: British broadcaster BBC said on Wednesday (Jul 15) it would cut 520 jobs in its news operation, 70 more than the number of layoffs announced in January which were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director of BBC News and Current Affairs Fran Unsworth said the corporation, which is mainly funded by a licence fee paid by British TV viewers, had to change to be sustainable.

The plan will see the broadcaster produce fewer stories, with its output more targeted and aiming to have more impact.

