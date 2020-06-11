Britain's test and trace system reaches 26,985 in first week

World

Britain's test and trace system reaches 26,985 in first week

UK coronavirus
Passengers wearing face masks arrive on the first day of new rules that people arriving in Britain from overseas will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, at Heathrow Airpot in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Bookmark

LONDON: Britain's Department of Health said its coronavirus tracing system contacted 31,794 people between 28 May and 3 Jun and of those it was able to reach 26,985, or 85 per cent, and advise them to self-isolate.

The government's test and trace system is seen as key to helping to ease lockdown measures.

The 31,794 people were contacts of a group of 5,407 people who had tested positive for coronavirus and provided details of those they had met to the system, said the Department of Health on Thursday (Jun 11).

However only two-thirds of the 8,117 people who tested positive for the virus during the period provided details of recent contacts to the system, with the remaining number not able to be reached.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/aa

Tagged Topics

Bookmark