Britain says US$500 million from alleged fraud can be returned to Angola

LUANDA: Britain's National Crime Agency said on Monday US$500 million (356.71 million pounds) frozen in the UK as part of an ongoing investigation into a potential fraud against Angola's central bank can be returned to the southern African country.

"The necessary authority has now been provided for the monies to be returned to the Angolan Authorities," an emailed response to questions said.

