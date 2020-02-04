Coronavirus outbreak: Britain tells its citizens to leave China after airlines suspend flights

LONDON: Britain told its citizens on Tuesday (Feb 4) to leave China if they could after airlines suspended flights, making it increasingly difficult to get out.



In an update to its travel advice, the Foreign Office also said some staff and dependents from the British Embassy and consulates were being withdrawn from China. Essential staff, such as those providing consular assistance, would remain.



In an update to its travel advice, the Foreign Office also said some staff and dependents from the British Embassy and consulates were being withdrawn from China. Essential staff, such as those providing consular assistance, would remain.





More than 25,000 flights to, from or within China will be cancelled this week, OAG Aviation Worldwide said on Tuesday.

The coronavirus epidemic, which has killed more than 400 people in China, has resulted in bans or restrictions on travel to and from China imposed by countries including Singapore and Italy.

The World Health Organization's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, had said travel bans were unnecessary.



