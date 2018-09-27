Britain tells Iran it will not let matter of detained aid worker rest

World

Britain tells Iran it will not let matter of detained aid worker rest

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday he had had a very frank discussion with his Iranian counterpart about detained British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and that he would not let the matter rest.

FILE PHOTO: Family handout photograph showing British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
FILE PHOTO: Family handout photograph showing British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with her daughter Gabriella after her temporary release from an Iranian jail, Tehran Iran, August 23, 2018.

Bookmark

LONDON: British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday he had had a very frank discussion with his Iranian counterpart about detained British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and that he would not let the matter rest.

"I had a very, very frank discussion with the Iranian foreign minister ... and I made it very clear that our policy to Iran is not settled and there will be consequences if they continue to think that this is a tool of diplomacy," he added.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested in April 2016 at a Tehran airport as she headed back to Britain with her daughter after a family visit.

(Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark