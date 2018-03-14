Britain to expel 23 Russian diplomats, suspend high-level bilateral contact over spy poisoning

LONDON: Britain will expel 23 Russian diplomats in response to the nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent in southern England, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday (Mar 14).

"Under the Vienna Convention, the United Kingdom will now expel 23 Russian diplomats who have been identified as undeclared intelligence officers," May told Parliament.

"They have just one week to leave."

The prime minister said the biggest expulsions from London in 30 years would degrade Russian intelligence capabilities in Britain for years to come. The UK will also suspend high-level bilateral contact with Russia and revoke an invitation to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit.

"We will freeze Russian state assets wherever we have the evidence that they may be used to threaten the life or property of UK nationals or residents," May added.

She added that she would be pushing for a "robust international response" when the UN Security Council meets later Wednesday in New York to discuss the attack.

RUSSIA 'CULPABLE' FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER



May said she had come to the conclusion that Russia was culpable for the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal and his daughter.



Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were found slumped unconscious on a bench outside a shopping centre in the genteel southern English city of Salisbury on Mar 4.



They have been in a critical condition in hospital ever since.

Russia has denied any involvement, and May told parliament Moscow had provided no credible explanation for the attack.



"There is no alternative conclusion, other than that the Russian state was culpable for the attempted murder of Mr Skripal and his daughter, and for threatening the lives of other British citizens in Salisbury,” May said.



“This represents an unlawful use of force by the Russian state against the United Kingdom.”



ROYALS, MINISTERS WILL NOT ATTEND WORLD CUP

May added that British royals and government ministers will not attend the World Cup in Russia.

"There will be no attendance by ministers - or indeed members of the royal family - at this summer's World Cup in Russia," May told lawmakers.



May also outlined fresh measures against people travelling to or living in Britain who were responsible for violations of human rights or planned "hostile activities".

NATO allies, including the United States, have expressed their support for Britain following the first offensive use of a nerve agent in Europe since World War II.

Along with the UN Security Council meeting in New York, EU Council President Donald Tusk indicated that the issue would be on the agenda of next week's summit of the bloc's leaders in Brussels.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the European Union would present a common stance.

"We take the findings of the British government very seriously ... We will present a common European view here," Merkel told German broadcaster ARD, noting that European leaders would meet next week.

"Nonetheless, I say we can't break off all contacts now. We must still talk with the Russians despite all differences of opinion," she added.

Russia said Britain should expect retaliation for its actions.



May gave Moscow an ultimatum on Monday to explain whether Skripal's attempted murder was a state-sponsored attack, or whether it had "lost control" of the nerve agent.



The next day Lavrov said Russia rejected Britain's demand to provide an explanation, saying that Britain should have sent Moscow an official request about the substance used on its soil.



May on Wednesday also blamed Putin for a deterioration of relations between Moscow and London, saying it was "tragic that President Putin has chosen to act in this way".

But the Russian embassy said the British government was responsible.