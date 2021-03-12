Britain urges citizens to leave Myanmar over rising violence

LONDON: Britain urged its citizens on Friday (Mar 12) to leave Myanmar or, if they are unable to exit the country, to stay at home, saying violence was rising after the army ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in a Feb 1 coup.

The move comes a day after a rights group said security forces killed 12 protesters and as the lawyer of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi ridiculed new bribery allegations against her.

"The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advises British Nationals to leave the country by commercial means, unless there is an urgent need to stay," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Political tension and unrest are widespread since the military takeover and levels of violence are rising."

Britain has condemned the violence in Myanmar and has called for the restoration of democracy, signalling earlier this week that it was exploring additional sanctions on the country.

Thursday saw at least nine protesters killed in different parts of the country, including six in central Myanmar's Myaing township.

Rights group Amnesty International released a major report on the crisis on Thursday, accusing the junta of using battlefield weapons on unarmed protestors and carrying out premeditated killings.