Britain warns World Cup participation at risk if Russia behind former agent's illness

LONDON: Britain on Tuesday (Mar 6) warned that it would review its participation in the World Cup, due to take place in Russia in June, if Moscow was shown to be behind the mystery illness which struck down a former Russian double agent.

"Thinking ahead to the World Cup ... this summer, I think it would be very difficult to imagine that UK representation at that event could go ahead in the normal way," Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told parliament.

England is the only British national team to have qualified for the tournament, which is held every four years.

A government source said later on Tuesday that Johnson was referring to official representatives and not England's soccer team.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson named Sergei Skripal, once a colonel in Russia's GRU military intelligence service, and his daughter, Yulia, as the two people who were found unconscious on Sunday on a bench outside a shopping center in southern England.

Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter were exposed to what police said was an unknown substance in the English city of Salisbury. Both are still critically ill in intensive care.

"We don't know exactly what has taken place in Salisbury, but if it's as bad as it looks, it is another crime in the litany of crimes that we can lay at Russia's door," said Johnson.