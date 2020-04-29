Britain widens its coronavirus testing scheme

LONDON: Britain's coronavirus testing scheme will be opened up to a much wider pool of people including those over the age of 65 with symptoms, and all care home residents, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday (Apr 28).

"Anyone who is working or living in a care home will be able to get access to a test whether they have symptoms, or not," he said. "I'm determined to do everything I can to protect the most vulnerable."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hancock also said the government was on track to meet its 100,000 test per day target by the end of the month, and that by the end of the week the number of home test kits available each day would rise to 25,000 from 5,000.

The death toll from COVID-19 in British hospitals rose by 586 to 21,678 as of 1600 GMT on Monday, Hancock said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added that Britain would publish data on deaths in care homes and in the community every day from Wednesday. Previously these figures were published by the Office for National Statistics with a lag of more than a week.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram