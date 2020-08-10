Britain will act quickly on quarantine if needed: PM Boris Johnson's spokesman

LONDON: Britain will act quickly to reimpose quarantine conditions on arrivals from specific countries if data supports such a move, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday (Aug 10).

"We can and we will act quickly if we judge that there is a risk to public health," the spokesman said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added that Britain was working toward resuming daily publication of data on the country's COVID-19 death toll, and that a review of the methodology behind existing data was due to be concluded later this week.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram