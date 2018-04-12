British Airways attendant fined after vodka binge on flight from Singapore

LONDON: A British Airways flight attendant has been fined £300 (US$427) after she downed eight shots of vodka during a long-haul flight from Singapore to London in February.

Patricia Casey, 51, was found to be more than 10 times over the alcohol limit for air crew, reported British media on Thursday (Apr 12).

She was convicted of one count of performing an aviation function while impaired by drink under the Railways and Transport Safety Act 2003.

Casey, a mother of two, was caught after a passenger smelt alcohol on her breath and alerted her colleagues. She was arrested at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 when the plane touched down on Feb 21.

In court on Wednesday, Casey admitted drinking while on duty. She broke down as the court heard how she had taken to alcohol while going through a divorce from her husband of 18 years, according to the Evening Standard.

“She has been a flight attendant for over 21 years, she has an unblemished record, she has never had any issues in the past for her behaviour. She was going through a messy divorce. She decided to self-medicate and on this occasion drank at work," said Casey's lawyer Shan Yaqub.

"She tells me she is not drinking alcohol now," he said, adding that she would permanently lose her job following the conviction.



Casey was also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge.