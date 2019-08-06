'It was genuinely scary': British Airways flight evacuated after smoke fills cabin

VALENCIA: A British Airways flight was evacuated at Spain’s Valencia Airport on Monday (Aug 5) after smoke filled the cabin.

Passenger Gayle Fitzpatrick posted a video of the incident on Twitter, saying: “Our cabin filled with smoke in the last 10 minutes of flight, had to disembark via emergency chutes.”

Another passenger, Rachel Jupp, told BBC News that there was no official announcement about what was happening as smoke filled the cabin.

“You couldn’t see the passengers two seats down from you,” she said. Ms Jupp, who was travelling with her children, said she heard calls to “get down” so that they can breathe the cleaner air near the floor as the Airbus A321 aircraft began its descent.

It took cabin crew a few minutes after landing to open the emergency exits, she added. Passengers then went down the emergency chutes and were told to get as far away from the plane as possible.

"There were no communications from the crew, some of which started to wear full oxygen masks and protective fire wear,” Mrs Fitzpatrick, who was travelling with her husband, was quoted by BBC as saying.

“People were crying and hyperventilating. It was genuinely scary."

Passenger Lucy Brown tweeted that the experience "felt like a horror film".

.@British_Airways terrifying experience on flight to Valencia. Felt like horror film. Thankfully everyone safe. Flight filled with smoke and had to be emergency evacuated. #britishairways pic.twitter.com/NT4Gtme9kl — Lucy Brown (@lucyaabrown) August 5, 2019

The airline confirmed in a statement that flight BA422, travelling from London’s Heathrow Airport to Valencia, “has been involved in an incident”.

“All customers and crew have disembarked. British Airways teams are assisting customers who are in the airport terminal,” the carrier said.

The Associated Press reported that authorities are yet to explain why the cabin filled with smoke in the last 10 minutes of the flight.



There were 175 passengers on board the flight, with six cabin crew and two pilots, British Airways said. Three passengers were taken to hospital as a precaution and have since been discharged.

