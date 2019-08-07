British Airways flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports delayed or cancelled after IT glitch

LONDON: Problems with British Airways' (BA) IT systems left passengers with flight delays and long queues at UK airports on Wednesday (Aug 7).

Flights have been cancelled or delayed from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports on Wednesday morning after the IT glitch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BA, which is owned by International Airlines Group, apologised to customers for the disruption and said its technical team was working to resolve the problem as soon as possible. It urged customers to allow extra time at airports.



The airline said it was offering customers booked on short-haul flights the opportunity to rebook to fly another day.

Tweets to the official BA Twitter account showed customers stuck in airports waiting for flights out of and into Britain, with many unable to check-in online.

"If your flight has been cancelled, please do not travel to the airport," the airline said on its website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BA was forced to cancel flights at Heathrow just over a year ago due to problems with a supplier's IT system. It also suffered a massive computer system failure in May 2017 due to a power supply issue which left 75,000 customers stranded.