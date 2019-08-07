UK travel chaos: British Airways systems isssue causes flight delays, cancellations at London airports

LONDON: Passengers at several airports across London faced long queues and problems checking in after an issue with British Airways (BA) IT system caused flights to be delayed or cancelled on Wednesday (Aug 7), in the midst of the peak summer holiday period.

BA said on Wednesday it had cancelled some flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports.

The airline declined to confirm how flights or passengers had been affected, but reports suggested dozens of flights in and out of Heathrow - Britain's busiest airport - had been cancelled, grounding around 15,000 passengers.

Social media users reported being unable to check-in while others posted pictures of themselves stuck on planes unable to take off for hours at airports including London Gatwick and Newcastle in northern England.

"A SYSTEMS ISSUE"

"We are working as quickly as possible to resolve a systems issue which has resulted in some short-haul cancellations and delays from London airports," BA said in a statement.

"A number of flights continue to operate," it added, apologising to passengers impacted by the disruption and noting back-up manual systems were being used to keep many services in place.

BA said it was offering customers booked to travel Wednesday on short-haul flights departing from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports the chance to rebook to travel on another day between Aug 8 to 13.

"If your flight has been cancelled, please do not travel to the airport," the airline said on its website.

A Heathrow spokesperson said BA was experiencing "a technical issue with its systems" impacting check-in and departures there.

"We are working to support the BA team and passengers impacted.

"We understand this is incredibly frustrating for passengers and encourage them to check with British Airways for the latest information."

GROOM STUCK EN ROUTE TO WEDDING

Stephen Gibbons tweeted a photo of the cabin of a grounded jet meant to be flying from Scotland to London.

"Been stuck on the ground in Glasgow for an hour now. People finally just walking off the plane," he wrote.

@British_Airways been stuck on the ground in Glasgow for an hour now. People finally just walking off the plane. pic.twitter.com/mdUQ8t57le — Stephen Gibbons (@kixsian) August 7, 2019

Alex Brayson tweeted that he was on a grounded plane en route to his wedding in Venice from Newcastle.

"Can I have any update on the connection flight please?" he said.

@British_Airways Hi, en route to our wedding and still stuck on Newcastle Tarmac. We connect at Heathrow to Venice. Any updates would be greatly appreciated! — Alex Brayson (@alex_brayson) August 7, 2019

The problems are the latest in a string of IT failures to have hit the airline.

A little more than a year ago, BA was forced to cancel flights at Heathrow, Europe's biggest airport, after problems with a supplier's IT system. In May 2017, a massive computer system failure because of a power supply issue left 75,000 customers stranded.