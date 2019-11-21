British Airways says technical issues delay some flights

LONDON: British Airways said some flights were delayed on Thursday (Nov 21) due to an unspecified technical issue which forced it to cancel some flights a day earlier.

The airline has suffered three major computer failures since 2017, the latest of which seriously disrupted operations in August.

"Our teams are working hard to resolve a technical issue which is affecting some of our flights," said a spokeswoman for BA, owned by airlines group IAG.

"We have rebooked customers on to alternative flights and offered hotel accommodation where they have been unable to continue their journeys last night.

"We are very sorry for the disruption to their travel plans. We plan to operate a full flight schedule today," she added.



BA warned that there would be knock-on delays - but declined to comment on the nature of the problem nor the number of flights affected.



We now need to travel to Heathrow for a flight at 5.55pm. By the time I get home I will be up for nearly 35 hours and all you do is give us vouchers for food. The letter we were given says we are not entitled to compensation 😡😡😡 — Alan Hay (@hazey_81) November 21, 2019





British Airways in July was fined US$230 million for a huge customer data breach and in September was hit by its first ever pilot strike.



"This is the latest in a long line of British Airways technical glitches causing delays and cancellations," said Rory Boland, editor of consumer magazine Which? Travel.

"Yet again it's thousands of passengers who are paying the price - left tired, frustrated and with a lack of information and assistance from the airline."

Another technical glitch for @British_Airways again. They had one just last month in early Oct and I'm sure another a month or two before that. Think it might be time to invest in a better infrastructure so you don't keep messing with people's holidays/plans. — Jessica not Jess (@jrdicey1) November 21, 2019





@British_Airways My flight from #Denver to London didn’t board until 3 hours after scheduled departure. Now we’ve been sitting on the runway for an hour despite being told the problem was fixed. How will you compensate me & my fellow travelers for this nonsense? #BritishAirways — Adam Perry (@deathorglory80) November 21, 2019





Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Brem said that he did not know the details of the latest outage but passengers should not be worried about technical issues at the airline.

"A lot of airlines have occasional outages. Part of the £6.5 billion investment is going on revamping our IT systems end to end - commercial systems, operational systems, everything," he told Reuters at an event to launch the Airbus A350 on the London-Tel Aviv route.



He adding that he was hopeful for progress in resolving a dispute with pilots union BALPA.

The union, which currently has no industrial action planned, in September held a 48-hour strike which grounded 1,700 flights.

"I am cautiously optimistic that we will come to an agreement. In a sense, no news is positive news," he said.

"I hope we will be able to announce in the not to distant future we have come to an agreement."