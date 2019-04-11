British court finds Assange guilty of breaching bail

LONDON: A London court on Thursday (Apr 11) found WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange guilty of breaching his bail conditions in 2012 and remanded him into custody pending sentencing.

Assange faces up to 12 months in prison on the charge.

He will face another court hearing on May 2 on a US request for his extradition for alleged computer hacking.

The WikiLeaks founder was earlier arrested by British police and carried out of the Ecuadorean embassy after his South American hosts abruptly revoked his seven-year asylum, paving the way for his possible extradition to the United States.





