British government summons Zimbabwe ambassador to discuss unrest

LONDON: British Minister of State for Africa, Harriett Baldwin, said on Thursday she had summoned Zimbabwe's UK ambassador to the Foreign Office to discuss unrest and security concerns in the country.

"I have been following events in Zimbabwe over the last week with growing concern," she said in a statement. "The UK government calls on Zimbabwe to ensure its security forces act professionally, proportionately and at all times with respect for human life."

