British health service to partner with Amazon on health information

Britain's National Health Service will partner with Amazon to provide health information through the tech giant's voice assistant Alexa, the country's Department of Health and Social Care said https://www.gov.uk/government/news/nhs-health-information-available-through-amazon-s-alexa.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen on the door of an Amazon Books retail store in New York
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen on the door of an Amazon Books retail store in New York City, U.S., February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The technology is aimed at helping patients - especially the elderly, blind and those unable to access the Internet through traditional means - to get NHS-verified health information quickly through voice commands.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington)

Source: Reuters

