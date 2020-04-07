British PM in intensive care with coronavirus

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Monday (Apr 6) admitted to intensive care after being hospitalised with coronavirus, with Foreign Minister Dominic Raab to take over his duties "where necessary", his Downing Street office said.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital," said the Downing Street press release.

"The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab ... to deputise for him where necessary," it added.

The prime minister was moved in case he needed to use a ventilator, the government added.

Johnson was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in London on Sunday with a temperature and a cough after testing positive for coronavirus on Mar 27, becoming the most high-profile world leader infected with the disease that has spread rapidly across the globe.

The 55-year-old had been self-isolating in his Downing Street flat but on Sunday evening was driven to a nearby state-run hospital on the advice of his doctor.

Officials said it was a "precautionary step" but questions had earlier been raised about whether the Conservative leader could still run the country.

The British government was criticised for initially refusing to follow other European countries in requiring people to stay home as the virus spread.

And Johnson himself said in early March that he was still shaking hands with people.

But two weeks ago he ordered a nationwide lockdown and Britain is now in the grip of a serious outbreak.

Over 50,000 cases and more than 5,000 deaths have been recorded so far, with a latest daily toll of 439.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock and the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, have both been infected with coronavirus, although they have since recovered.

In response to the crisis, Queen Elizabeth II made a rare public address on Sunday night, evoking the spirit of World War II and urging Britons to stay united.

"We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again," she said.

WORKING NON-STOP

Housing minister Robert Jenrick told BBC television that the prime minister had been working "phenomenally hard" during the crisis, adding that he would be finding it "very frustrating" to be ill.

Johnson is not known to have any underlying health issues, although he has struggled with his weight, but some questioned if he should have taken more time off.

Junior health minister Nadine Dorries, who also had coronavirus but has recovered, added: "Many with #COVID19 are felled by fatigue/temperature and use isolation to sleep and recover.

"Boris has risked his health and worked every day on our behalf to lead the battle against this vile virus."

Sarah Vine, a newspaper columnist and wife of senior cabinet minister Michael Gove, added: "Boris has worked non-stop throughout his illness - and now we see the result."

PERSISTENT SYMPTOMS

US President Donald Trump said he was "hopeful and sure" Johnson would recover, calling the prime minister "a friend of mine" and a "great leader".

French President Emmanuel Macron said he hoped that Johnson would quickly overcome the "ordeal".

"My full support to Boris Johnson, his family and the British people at this difficult time. I hope he will rapidly overcome this ordeal," Macron tweeted.

Johnson's pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds, moved out of Downing Street after some staff fell ill. But she said on Saturday she had just spent a week in bed with symptoms, although she has not been tested.

Johnson's spokesman would not confirm a report in The Times newspaper reported that the prime minister had been given oxygen treatment.

"Doctors will be monitoring important vital signs such as oxygen saturations," said Rupert Beale, group leader at the cell biology of infection laboratory at the Francis Crick Institute.

He said they would also check Johnson's blood to "see what the immune response to the virus looks like, and to assess liver and kidney function", and may also perform an electrocardiogram to check the heart.

