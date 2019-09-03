British PM Johnson loses majority in parliament after lawmaker defects to Liberal Democrats

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost his working majority in parliament on Tuesday (Sep 3) when one of his Conservative lawmakers defected to the pro-European Union Liberal Democrats.

Phillip Lee crossed the floor of the House of Commons just as Johnson began giving a statement on last month's G7 summit.

"I have reached the conclusion that it is not possible to serve my constituents’ and country’s best interests as a Conservative Member of Parliament," he said in a statement.

"This Conservative government is aggressively pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways. It is putting lives and livelihoods at risk unnecessarily and it is wantonly endangering the integrity of the United Kingdom."

Johnson was braced for a showdown in parliament on Tuesday over his Brexit plan in a vote that could derail Britain's exit from the European Union next month.

Members of Johnson's own Tory party, including Lee, have worked with opposition lawmakers to draft a Bill to force him to delay Brexit if he cannot agree divorce terms with the EU in time.

Johnson has warned he will prevent any Tory MPs who support the Bill from standing for the party in any upcoming election, which is looking increasingly likely.



Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson said she was "delighted" by the defection.

"He shares our commitment to prevent a disastrous No Deal Brexit, and to stop Brexit altogether," she said.