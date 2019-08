British PM Johnson urges lawmakers to back October 31 Brexit

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged lawmakers to support an Oct 31 Brexit, saying they had promised to honour the result of the country's 2016 decision to leave the European Union.

"I think that MPs (Members of Parliament) should get on and deliver on what they have promised over and over and over again to the people of this country: they will deliver on the mandate of 2016 and leave the EU on Oct 31," Johnson told reporters.

Asked about the prospect of losing a confidence vote in parliament and whether he would then delay an election until after Brexit he said: "We are going to leave the European Union on Oct 31, which is what the people of this country voted for."