British PM May backs US call for de-escalation in Yemen

British Prime Minister Theresa May backed a United States call for a de-escalation of hostilities in Yemen.

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May stands at the door of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May backed a United States call for a de-escalation of hostilities in Yemen.

"We certainly ... back the U.S.'s call for de-escalation in Yemen," May told parliament on Wednesday. "A nationwide ceasefire will only have an effect on the ground if it is underpinned by a political deal between the conflict parties."

(Reporting Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

Source: Reuters

