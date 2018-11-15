British PM May battles to save draft deal as Brexit secretary, other ministers resign

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May battled for political survival on Thursday (Nov 15) as she tried to defend her draft Brexit deal before a hostile parliament after a string of ministers quit.

Dominic Raab resigned from his role at the Brexit ministry while a second cabinet minister and two junior government ministers also walked out over the draft deal.

But May insisted that her proposed EU withdrawal agreement was the best deal Britain could hope to strike when it leaves the European Union on Mar 29, warning that the only alternatives were leaving with no deal or not leaving at all.

She faced a barrage of exceptionally hostile questions from MPs - not only from the opposition but from her own Conservative backbenchers.



"If we get behind a deal we can bring our country back together and seize the opportunities that lie ahead," she told lawmakers.

"The British people want us to get this done.

"The course is clear: we can choose to leave with no deal, we can risk no Brexit at all or we can choose to unite and support the best deal that can be negotiated."

'I MUST RESIGN'

EU leaders will hold an extraordinary Brexit summit on Nov 25.

If they approve the agreement, the British parliament is scheduled to vote on it in early December.

But MPs lined up to tell her that it could not pass, from Brexit hardliners who see the deal as conceding too much to Brussels, to EU supporters who want closer ties to the bloc or a second referendum.

Raab said there would be a devastating impact on public trust in the government unless it changed course on Brexit.

Raab, 44, was appointed to the role of Brexit secretary in July after the resignation of his predecessor David Davis, who also quit in protest at May's Brexit strategy.



"I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto," Raab said.

"You deserve a Brexit secretary who can make the case for the deal you are pursuing with conviction.

"I must resign."

Brexit hardliner Esther McVey also quit as the work and pensions secretary.

"We have gone from no deal is better than a bad deal, to any deal is better than no deal. I cannot defend this, and I cannot vote for this deal," she said.

Suella Braverman quit as a junior Brexit minister and Shailesh Vara resigned as a junior Northern Ireland minister over the draft accord.

In parliament, Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, told May: "The government must now withdraw this half-baked deal".

"This is not the deal the country was promised," he said.

MAY URGED TO RESIGN

May had secured her cabinet's collective approval for the agreement during a five-hour meeting on Wednesday.

But Conservative Brexiteer Mark Francois said it was "mathematically impossible" to get the deal through parliament's lower House of Commons.

Fellow Conservative Andrew Bridgen told May to step down, saying: "Now surely it's in the national interest for her to leave".

Jacob Rees-Mogg, who leads a group of anti-EU Conservatives, openly asked May why he should not seek to trigger a leadership contest.

May accepted that delivering Brexit involved difficult choices all round.



"What we agreed yesterday was not the final deal. It is a draft treaty that means that we will leave the EU in a smooth and orderly way," she said.

"I do not pretend that this has been a comfortable process or that either we or the EU are entirely happy."

The pound plunged against the dollar and euro as Britain's business sector gave a lukewarm verdict to the proposed agreement.

At 1000 GMT, the pound was worth around US$1.2784, compared with almost US$1.30 late Wednesday. The euro meanwhile jumped to 88.26 pence, a gain of 1.3 per cent.

NO-DEAL RISK REMAINS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was "very happy" that the EU and Britain had reached a draft agreement.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe warned that despite the draft, the prospect of Britain crashing out without a deal was "still on the table".

"There's no way to know if an accord will finally be agreed," he said.

Speaking in Brussels, EU President Donald Tusk said EU member states would have until Tuesday next week to examine the deal and to agree the wording of a parallel political statement setting out goals for the bloc's future relations with London.

After that, preparations will begin for an EU summit on the following Sunday to sign the deal.

"I will do everything to make this farewell the least painful possible, both for you and for us," said Tusk.

The deal covers citizens' rights, Britain's financial settlement and plans for a post-Brexit transition period during which both sides hope to agree a new trade deal.

The most controversial element is the "backstop" plan to keep Britain in a customs union with the EU until a trade deal is agreed that avoids the need for border checks with Ireland.

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which props up May in parliament, had threatened to pull its support from the minority government if the backstop meant the province was treated differently from the rest of mainland Britain.



But many Brexiteers fear this plan would leave Britain a "vassal state", tied to the EU indefinitely.

"No democratic nation has ever signed up to be bound by such an extensive regime, imposed externally without any democratic control over the laws to be applied, nor the ability to decide to exit the arrangement," Raab said in his resignation letter.



Ian Blackford, the Scottish National Party's leader in the House of Commons, said the deal was "dead in the water".

