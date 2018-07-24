British PM says she will lead Brexit talks from now on

LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May announced on Tuesday (Jul 24) she will personally lead Brexit negotiations with the EU, as time runs out to get a deal before Britain leaves the bloc in March.



"I will lead the negotiations with the European Union, with the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union (Dominic Raab) deputising on my behalf," she said in a statement to parliament.

A special unit within May's office has played an increasing role in Brexit talks during recent months, and Tuesday's announcement formalises that shift in responsibility.

"DExEU (Department for Exiting the EU) will continue to lead on all of the government's preparations for Brexit: domestic preparations in both a deal and a no deal scenario, all of the necessary legislation, and preparations for the negotiations to implement the detail of the Future Framework."

