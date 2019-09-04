British PM tables motion on early election after parliament defeat

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday (Sep 3) he would table a parliamentary motion to call an early election after lawmakers voted against his Brexit strategy in a major defeat.

"I don't want an election but if MPs vote tomorrow to stop the negotiations and to compel another pointless delay of Brexit, potentially for years, then that will be the only way to resolve this," he told the House of Commons.

Just six weeks after taking office, the Conservative leader was hit by a huge rebellion among his own MPs that leaves him without a working majority in the House of Commons.

They joined with opposition MPs to begin the process of drafting legislation intended to stop Johnson taking Britain out of the EU on Oct 31 if he has not agreed a deal with Brussels.

The prime minister had warned that anyone who voted against him would be expelled from the party.

The former London mayor took over as premier in July promising to finally deliver on the 2016 referendum vote for Brexit, after his predecessor Theresa May delayed exit day twice.

Johnson says he wants to agree a divorce deal with Brussels, but says if this is not possible, Britain should leave the EU next month regardless.

However, there are not yet any formal negotiations with the EU and MPs are increasingly fearful of a disorderly divorce, which they believe could cause significant economic damage.

The heightened political tension sent the British pound tumbling on Tuesday to its lowest level against the dollar in almost three years.

It also spilled out onto the streets outside parliament, where anti-Brexit protesters gathered.

"Coming out of the EU with no deal at all is the worst possible option," said John Wetherall, a retired chemical engineer carrying EU flags.

'LAST OPPORTUNITY'

In a heated debate before the vote, Johnson condemned attempts to tie his hands as "surrender", saying the rebels' plan would hand power over exit negotiations to Brussels.

But his critics won an early boost by the dramatic defection of Conservative MP Phillip Lee, who crossed the Commons while Johnson was speaking to sit with the pro-European Liberal Democrats.

Lee said in his resignation letter that the Conservative party "has become infected with the twin diseases of populism and English nationalism" as a result of Brexit.

Lee's defection means the prime minister no longer has a majority in the 650-seat chamber - and if the rebels are expelled, Johnson's position will be further weakened.



Johnson insists his threat to leave the EU without a deal will ultimately force the bloc to sign up to new terms to ease the end of Britain's 46-year membership of the bloc.

But his critics warn this is wishful thinking.

In the meantime, leaked government assessments have warned that no-deal could lead to food, fuel and medicine shortages.

UN economists also on Tuesday warned that Britain could lose at least US$16 billion (€14.6 billion) a year on exports to the European Union if it left without a deal.

