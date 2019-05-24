British PM Theresa May to resign on Jun 7

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday (May 24) announced that she will step down as Conservative leader on Jun 7 after failing to convince MPs to support her Brexit deal.

A leadership contest will take place the week after her departure.

"It is now clear to me that it is in the best interests of the country for a new prime minister to lead that effort. So I am today announcing that I will resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party on Friday the 7th of June," May said in a statement outside her Downing Street residence.



"It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit."



May, once a reluctant supporter of EU membership who won the top job in the turmoil that followed the 2016 Brexit vote, steps down with her central pledges - to lead the United Kingdom out of the bloc and heal its divisions - unfulfilled.

She endured crises and humiliation in her effort to find a compromise Brexit deal that parliament could ratify, and bequeaths a deeply divided country and a political elite that is deadlocked over how, when or whether to leave the EU.

May's departure will deepen the Brexit crisis as a new leader is likely to want a more decisive split, raising the chances of a confrontation with the European Union and a snap parliamentary election.

The leading contenders to succeed May all want a tougher divorce deal, although the EU has said it will not renegotiate the Withdrawal Treaty it sealed in November.

