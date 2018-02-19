British police arrest woman over 'move your van' note on ambulance

LONDON: A woman who left an angry note on an ambulance responding to an emergency call telling the paramedics to "move your van" has been arrested, British police said on Monday (Feb 19).

The handwritten message was left on the vehicle which was left in a parking space outside a home in Stoke-on-Trent, central England, while the crew attended to the incident on Sunday.



"If this van is for anyone but Number 14 then you have no right to be parked here," the note said. "I couldn't give a s*** if the whole street collapsed. Now move your van from outside my home."

So upset to be sent this by one of our crews this morning! Along with this note left on their 🚑 they received a load of verbal abuse!😡😔@OFFICIALWMAS @StaffsPolice pic.twitter.com/c4UYdcjv86 — Katie Tudor (@wmaskatietudor) February 18, 2018





The note drew widespread condemnation in Britain after it was posted on social media by a local paramedic mentor and the local police commander said a 26-year-old woman had been arrested for public order offences.

"Emergency Services must be able to carry out their roles without fear of abuse/intimidation of any kind," Chief Inspector John Owen wrote on Twitter.

"To avoid any confusion, the arrest relates to matters of verbal abuse that could constitute an offence under the Public Order Act. It does not relate solely to the note."



