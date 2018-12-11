British police use stun gun on man inside grounds of parliament

LONDON: Armed British police used a stun gun to restrain a man inside the grounds of parliament in Westminster on Tuesday (Dec 11), a Reuters photographer who witnessed the incident said.

"Stop. Get down," police shouted, the Reuters photographer said.

Advertisement

Reuters pictures showed armed police using a stun gun on the man on the cobbled forecourt inside the British parliament's main Carriage Gates.

The man was later handcuffed as police pointed a gun at the man's head.



Armed police taser a man inside the grounds of the Houses of Parliament in London on December 11, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Peter Nicholls)

London police said the man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing at a protected site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Enquiries into the circumstances continue," police said in a statement.

The House of Commons said on Twitter that the incident was now over and was being handled by the police.

In March 2017, Khalid Masood killed four people on nearby Westminster Bridge and stabbed an unarmed police officer to death near Carriage Gates before being shot dead.

In August, a man was arrested after driving a car into pedestrians and cyclists before ramming into barriers outside the parliament building in what police said appeared to be a terrorism attack.