British soldier killed in Syria named as Sgt. Matt Tonroe

LONDON: A British soldier killed by a roadside bomb in Syria was named as Sergeant Matt Tonroe of the Parachute Regiment, Britain's defence ministry said.

He was the first British soldier to be killed in Syria fighting Islamic State militants.

"Tonroe, from the 3st Battalion of the Parachute Regiment, was tragically killed in action whilst on duty in the Middle East on the 29th March 2018," the ministry said in a statement.

The 33-year-old had been attached to U.S. forces in an operation against Islamic State. A U.S. soldier was killed alongside him by the improvised bomb.

